MARIANNA, Florida — More than 50 people have been arrested as part of a large multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking.

“This is not the end; it’s just the beginning,” Jackson County Sheriff Donald Edenfield said in a press release. “We will continue to work together to take drug traffickers off the streets and fight for the safety of our citizens.”

According to Edenfield, about 20 months ago, an investigation into a drug trafficking organization was launched and it was discovered that the group had been distributing illegal narcotics throughout the Wiregrass region.

Since the beginning of the investigation, known as Operation Agua Azul, 41 kilograms of methamphetamine, 6.6 kilograms of cocaine, 2.1 kilograms of crack cocaine, more than half a kilogram of heroin and oxycodone, multiple grams of MDMA and LSD, seven pounds of marijuana, and around 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl have been seized.

Officials said the amount of fentanyl seized has the potential to kill 1.3 million people, or 6% of Florida's population.

This investigation is the largest drug operation in the history of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple agencies including, U.S. Attorney Jason Coody, DEA Resident Agent in Charge Pedro Guzman, the Florida Highway Patrol, the United States Marshal Service, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Panama City DEA, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, Sneads Police Department and Chattahoochee Police Department, assisted the Jackson County Sheriff's Office with apprehending the suspects.