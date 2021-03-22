 Skip to main content
Overturned 18-wheeler blocks Murphy Mill Road Monday morning
Dothan emergency personnel continue to work a Monday morning accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler that has blocked traffic on Murphy Mill Road near U.S. 231 South.

Although details are incomplete, the truck, carrying Spectracide pellets, was attempting to slow down when it overturned.

The accident also included another vehicle, and a female in that vehicle was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The truck driver was not injured.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

