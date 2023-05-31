Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OZARK — "Honoring freedom and empowering unity” is the theme of the inaugural Juneteenth Community Celebration to be held in downtown Ozark Monday, June 19.

Event organizer Winnie Frazier met with Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship, Ozark City Councilman Winston Jackson, civic and business leaders and a bevy of Miss Bronze Beauty Queens to make the announcement on the steps of the Municipal Building here Wednesday afternoon.

Blankenship presented Frazier with a proclamation declaring June 19 as a day of community celebration in the Heart of the Wiregrass. “Juneteenth serves as a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and unity,” Blankenship said. “This holiday holds a special significance and purpose for this city and its citizens because Ozark, with a population of 14,313 citizens, includes a vibrant African American community representing 31% of the residents.”

Juneteenth is celebrated to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, enslaved people were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

“Juneteenth recognizes the triumph of the human spirit over the cruelty of slavery and honors the resilience, strength, and cultural heritage of African Americans,” Blankenship said. “The Ozark Juneteenth Community Celebration aims to bridge divides and promote a greater sense of belonging and acceptance within our community by recognizing and celebrating our shared history and strengthening the bonds that unite us as fellow residents of this city.”

A time to “rejoice, reflect and remember” is the purpose of the day, Frazier said about the event to be held around the courthouse square and the outdoor amphitheater downtown from 3 until 6 p.m.

Live music and entertainment, games and a bounce house for children are among the activities planned, Frazier said. “There will be an open mic/karaoke opportunity and an opportunity to indulge in delicious free food.”

For more information, Frazier said, call (334) 774-4054 or (404) 932-5578.