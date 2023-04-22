OZARK — With more than 300 people attending and nearly $70,000 raised, “record-breaking” is the phrase being used by organizers of the 28th Annual Boys & Girls Club of Ozark-Southeast Alabama “Steak and Burger Wine, Dine and Auction Rewind” Banquet held Thursday at the Ozark Civic Center.

“Both numbers are record breaking,” said Boys & Girls Club of Ozark-Southeast Alabama Executive Director Jessica Moore Friday.

Moore, Assistant Executive Director Amy Phillips and Unit/Program Director Haley Ingram were joined by board members in organizing the celebration of the 28-year-old club whose mission is “to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens,” said Moore. “The clubs programs and services to the youth in our community to help build character develop a moral compass and produce responsible citizens.”

“Each generation that comes after us faces challenges that we couldn’t have imagined,” said B&G Club of Ozark-Southeast Alabama Board Chairman Trae Avant. “We’re here tonight for two reasons and one purpose.

“The reasons are to lighten your wallet and have fun doing it,” he said. “The all-important purpose is to give our boys and girls a better future and that’s what the Boys & Girls Club does.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Alabama, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Ozark is part of a nationwide affiliation of local, autonomous organizations and Boys & Girls Clubs of America striving to help youth develop the qualities needed to become responsible citizens and leaders.

The Ozark club’s programs have taken regional awards each year for more than a decade, including being the six-time recipient of the Best Overall Program Award; five-time recipient of the Sports, Fitness and Recreation Program Award , four-time recipient of the Arts Award; three-time recipient of the Health and Life Skills Award; and two-time recipient of the Education and Career Development Award.

Proceeds from this year’s event will provide members with after school and summer programs that address today's most pressing issues while teaching them the skills they need to succeed in life, said Moore.