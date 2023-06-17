OZARK-The Ozark Chamber of Commerce’s move this month into the historic Holman House on Broad Street is the perfect blend of embracing the past while striving toward the future, business, civic, and city leaders here agree.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982, the two-story 24,000 square foot Greek Revival Holman House built in 1913 for businessman Jesse DeCosta Holman remained in the family until 1982, when it was sold to a private owner. The city of Ozark purchased it in 2013 at public auction.

That same year the late Dale County Judge Val McGee established the Ozark Heritage Association, a nonprofit created to raise funds for the preservation of the home, which has 10,000 square feet of livable space between the first and second floors, a full basement, and an attic that spans the top of the house. The 110-year-old home, located at 285 Broad St., is walking distance from the downtown courthouse square.

Amanda Filapowski, chairman of the Ozark Heritage Association, described the move as “a great fit.

“We hope it brings even more visibility and awareness of our terrific downtown and all that it has to offer not only Ozark, but the entire Wiregrass,” she said.

Ozark Chamber Board President Sylvia Ambrose agreed.

“Ozark has such a rich history,” she said, noting the number of historic markers in walking distance of the historic house’s own bronze marker. The entertainment district downtown, the outdoor amphitheater, an art museum, and the variety of retail businesses and restaurants within walking distance of the Holman House will create added visibility for the chamber.

Ozark-Dale County Economic Development Corporation President Holle Smith said the chamber’s new digs would have an economic impact.

“With the Holman House being open throughout the day, its visitors are likely to walk through downtown to shop and dine,” she said. “The chamber will also have more visibility, which will bring in more traffic for inquiries regarding local businesses and, hopefully, heighten realization that chamber membership is a very valuable asset to local businesses.”

The chamber’s move is a win-win for Ozark, said Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship, who is pleased to watch his vision for the historic landmark become reality. “I have had a vision of the chamber being located in the Holman House since the city purchased the house in 2012,” he said. “This house is one of our greatest assets in Ozark and having the chamber there daily gives us a better opportunity to showcase the house.”

The 90-year-old grandson of Jesse DeCosta Holman and his wife Susan Dowling Holman, wholeheartedly agrees.

“My grandfather was quite a successful businessman in the horse and mule trade,” said Joe Holman Adams, the retired editor of The Southern Star, the then family-owned 154-year-old weekly newspaper. The son of John Quincy and Elizabeth Holman Adams was “very definitely” his grandfather’s favorite, he recalled with a smile. “He used to take me at daybreak and I spent a lot of time with him. I had no doubt that I had a special place in that family.”

Adams, the son of Holman’s next to the youngest child Elizabeth and her husband John Quincy Adams, was the first of Holman’s grandchild in Ozark. “I spent a great deal of my babyhood and early childhood in that house,” the “favorite grandchild” said.

A mantel in the home’s library, now the chamber of commerce office, features reliefs of a horse and a mule, emblematic of Holman's early business. Adams said that when his grandmother first saw the animals portrayed on her hearth, she strongly objected to “those tacky things” but was overruled by her husband, who said that it was such as those that enabled him to afford to build the home.

“The men who built this house were craftsmen,” said Adams said about the local African-American construction business led by master craftsmen Luther and Arthur Boykin. “Everything you see they did by hand and with hand tools. They did not have any power tools. They did a masterful job. To me that’s just amazing.”

Adams remembers that during World War II, the upstairs was rented to several military families assigned to the area. He also remembers an installed vacuum system operated by the compressor and steam radiator in the basement. “I don’t know how effective it was but it was a big deal at a time when there was no electricity and running water in much of the surrounding county,’ he said.

Adams also remembers learning to swim “like a tadpole” in the water fountain in back of the Holman House. "In the early years granddaddy kept a lot of chickens, pigs, and milk cows in the back yard. As a little boy I learned how to milk a cow, help him feed the chickens and pigs. "I have a lot of sentimental memories about growing up there," Adams said. Would his entrepreneurial grandfather be happy to see the home he built now used to promote Ozark businesses? “Absolutely, without a doubt,” Adams said. “Most definitely.”

Through public-private partnership, improvements have been made to the house. A wooden wheelchair ramp leads to an entrance. A downstairs bathroom was enlarged and updated to meet American with Disabilities Act requirements. The kitchen has been updated for caterers. Two of the home’s massive columns have been replaced and the stone steps leading up to the front and west side of the home had to be reinforced and the brick wings rebuilt.

The home is open as an event venue, with the formal living room now used as a main ballroom. The wide interior staircase and stained glass windows have become popular backdrops for photos.

The OHA conducts active fund raising and coordinates with the city of Ozark to support capital improvements and restoration activities, said Filapowski. The OHA also contracts with Ozark Chamber of Commerce to handle reservations and bookings. “Having our office right here will facilitate that,” said Ozark Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rosmarie Williamson. The chamber office is open for chamber business weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. but is not yet ready for tours of the Holman House, Williamson said. The OHA is in the process of preparing a self-guided tour brochure.

The new Farmers Market is being built in the area behind the Holman house but until it is ready, the market continues to operate from 2:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the Ozark Amphitheater. The Claybank Jamboree Oct. 7 this year, will include the quilt show which will be held for the second year at the Holman House. “This move is just a perfect fit,” Williamson said. “The Holman House is Ozark.”