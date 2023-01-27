Ozark City Schools honor board, top teachers

OZARK — A special meeting of the Ozark City Schools Board of Education was called Jan.19 to honor board members and those named Teacher of the Year at each of the city’s schools.

OCS Board of Education members honored for their volunteer service at the meeting are Nicholas Bull, Larry Hicks, Herman Jackson, and Theresa Locke.

Ozark City Schools’ Teachers of the Year are Emily Cromer, Lisenby Primary School; Bethel Terry, Mixon Intermediate School, Amanda Brockett, D. A. Smith Middle School; and, Ansley Godwin, Carroll High School.

“Coach Cromer is a leader among her peers, willing to volunteer, a member of several leadership committees, and a valuable asset to our school,” said Lisenby Primary School Principal Matt Barton.

“Mrs. Bethel Terry’s colleagues describe her as a friend, a mother, a mentor, a positive spiritual force, and their number one fan no matter who they are or what role they play in the school,” said Mixon Intermediate School Principal Maghen Lowery. “Students describe her as an awesome, funny, kind, serious, and caring teacher.”

“She has the biggest heart,” D.A. Smith Middle School Principal Dr. Danelle Peterman said about Brockett. “She doesn’t mind rolling up her sleeves to do whatever needs to be done. On any random weekend, you can find Ms. Brockett tending to the hedges and plants around the school,” Peterman said. “She is loved by her peers and is counted to be someone you can depend on.”

“I am proud and excited to have Mrs. Ansley Godwin as our Carroll High School Teacher of the Year,” said CHS Principal Dr. Charles Corbitt. “Mrs. Godwin teaches Spanish and is the sponsor of the Student Government Association. She is a great teacher, but more importantly she is a great person with an amazing work ethic. She is a team player, has established a great relationship with students, staff and parents.”

The Alabama Teacher of the Year program seeks annually to honor and recognize excellence in the teaching profession by identifying outstanding Alabama classroom teachers at local, district, and state levels.

“Ozark City Schools was honored to have both the elementary and secondary District 2 winners last year,” said Ozark City Schools Superintendent Reeivice Girtman, commending Lisenby Primary School’s Meagan Johnson and Carroll High School’s Laura Traylor.

“We have been asked to host the judging for this year’s Teacher of the Year on March 2 here, at our board of education central office and M Johnson will serve as one of the judges,” he added. “This was a first for our school system and we were very honored by this recognition.”

Elementary Teacher of the Year: Bethel Terry (Mixon Intermediate School)

Secondary Teacher of the Year: Ansley Godwin (Carroll High School)