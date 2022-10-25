Ozark-Dale County Library gets new home in Union Central shopping center

OZARK - One phase of what Ozark-Dale County Public Library Director Karen Speck and Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship called a “a long, long journey,” ended and another began with the official grand opening of the library Tuesday afternoon at its new location in Union Central shopping center, across from city hall here.

“Out of the ashes of the old rises a new chapter for the Ozark Dale County Library,” is the motto printed on the tee-shirts worn by library supporters during the ceremony. “This is a new beginning for us,” Speck said.

“It’s been a long journey to today’s official opening,” said Blankenship, who served as the Dale County Commission chairman when the issue of a new library arose.

Blankenship said that the library board approached the commission asking for financial assistance in obtaining a new library that the library board estimated would cost some $4 million. What to do about the aging building located on Saint James Street had been a topic of discussion for more than a decade, he said.

Blankenship said he told the board that if the board could instead find an existing building to refurbish, he would donate his construction skill to the project. “I told them that if they could find a building that could be renovated, I would volunteer my time and oversee the building of it,” he said.

Blankenship knew the city owned Union Central shopping center, formerly known as Ozark Square, was virtually deserted and suggested moving into a building there as a solution.

No real action was taken on the suggestion until Blankenship became mayor in 2020. After years of discussion and money talk of costs soaring into numbers that could not be met just through fundraising, the city council agreed to donate the old EMS building, used primarily for storage, and the old Family Dollar Store to the Ozark Dale County Library. “We modified the floor plan the board had when they had originally wanted to build a new facility,” he said.

Blankenship thanked the building and supply contractors who gave discounts to the project. “We would never have been able to do this building for the $350,000 it cost without them.” Blankenship also expressed appreciation to Troy Fountain with the Wiregrass Foundation, John Watson with the John Watson Foundation, Burton Crenshaw with the Alabama Community Foundation and Jack Cumbie for his “amazingly generous donation.”

Built in the 1950s, the library had multiple age-related problems that had accumulated. In 2016, Library Max, LLC was hired to perform an analysis and make recommendations on the options for the old library. At that time, the recommendation of the consultant was to consider refurbishing a building. “In many cases adaptive reuse of an existing building can be a more effective approach than building anew and this has been validated by the recent architectural study of the Ozark Square Shopping Center,” he wrote in his 2016 analysis.

With 13,032 square feet of space, the new facility is smaller than the former 17,000 library on Saint James Street, but a lot of space in the old library was unused. The mayor acted as general contractor on the project and other city employees were assigned to assist with the project as well.

The next step was in organizing a community cleanup day involving citizen volunteers and the Carroll High School’s JROTC and athletic teams. “We saw this as an opportunity to get the community together for a good cause,” Blankenship said. “We also wanted to get the word out about relocating the library and get people engaged in making it a reality.”

The library board had been fundraising for a new library and used monetary donations from the community to repair the roof on the new building, make the renovations, and bring the project to completion.

The former library is located at the Saint James Street location since its inception in the 1950s, said Tina Brown Harper, daughter of former Ozark Mayor Douglas Brown, who is credited with start of the city’s library. “The only thing I know to tell you is that in the 1950s Douglas Brown was mayor and wanted a library built in Ozark, “ said Harper who was a child at the time. “He and Alice Doughtie went to where the library was ultimately built, walked off the area where he thought it should be built and drew the plans on the yellow legal pad.”

The new facility is the fourth library that has operated in Ozark, said Administrative Assistant Joni Wood, who oversees the library genealogy section. The first two were small libraries operating from other buildings, to include the old health department building that also housed the Red Cross.

“The library was the start of renovating that whole shopping mall and were now one building away from being fully occupied,” Blankenship said. “There is a church, the grocery store, the new indoor pickleball court and we’re in talks with someone who wants to use the last remaining building.

“I think having a library more centrally located downtown makes it more accessible,” Blankenship said. “We just think it is a boost from the economic standpoint as well.”