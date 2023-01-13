Ozark-Dale County theater wins national award

OZARK - Carroll High School has been named a winner in Concord Theatricals' Kick Off Your Sunday Shoes: The Footloose Competition.

Ten schools have won a free license package to perform the musical in celebration of the 25th anniversary of its 1998 Broadway opening.

The Carroll High School production will also include to students from Ariton, Dale County, and G.W. Long high schools.

To enter, schools had to complete a written application including either a written essay or a video entry that shares how dance has changed their school community for the better. Winning schools were selected based on financial need and creativity of their answer and will receive a three-performance licensing package for either Footloose, Footloose Youth Edition, or Footloose (90-Minute Version).

Also included will be production rental materials from iTheatrics, Right On Cue Services, and KeyboardTEK.

In addition to Carroll High School, other winning schools announced are Beaver Falls High School in Beaver Falls, Pa.; The Stage Makers at Cairo High School in Cairo, Ga.; Central High School in Martinsburg, Pa.; CCHS Drama Club at Cleburne County High School in Heflin; Columbia High School in Columbia, Miss.; Heritage High School in Conyers, Ga.; Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Ind.; Middle Park High School in Granby, Colo.; and Waterbury Arts Magnet School in Waterbury, Conn.

"What most impressed and moved me about the entries of these worthy winners is how much the very act of putting on a show caused people to reach out, to move beyond their comfort zones, and to forge new, vibrant communities with a single, shared goal," says Footloose co-writer Dean Pitchford. "The final scene of Footloose, then, becomes a joyous celebration not just for the characters in the musical, but for every person who has been touched by the experience of making theatre."

“There is nothing more heartwarming than to hear stories from schools about the power of theatre,” said Concord Theatricals President Bill Gaden. “Many of us here at Concord participated in high school theatre and know firsthand the feelings of teamwork, accomplishment, and pride that putting on a musical brings. We are thrilled to be able to reward these schools with free licenses to put on Footloose—each one is richly deserving. We look forward to stories about their Footlooseproductions, as well as the continued impact of arts on their schools and communities.”

Adapted from the 1984 film, Footloose debuted on Broadway in 1998 with music by Tom Snow, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, and a stage adaptation by Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, adapted from Pitchford's screenplay. The score also features additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman.

Tickets are now on sale for the Ozark-Dale County High Schools production of the musical Footloose to be performed, under the direction of Margie Benson, Feb. 7, 9, 10, and 11 at the Flowers Center for the Performing Arts in Ozark.

Tickets can be purchased at the Flowers Center in Ozark on Jan. 24, 26, and 31, and Feb 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. until noon.