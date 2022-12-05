Ozark employee, department of the year announced at luncheon

OZARK — Gary Deaton and the Public Works Department were honored as employee and department of the year, respectively, at the city’s annual awards ceremony and lunch held Friday at the Ozark Civic Center.

“He can do anything and he does it with such a great can-do attitude,” said Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship presenting the award to Deaton, a Public Works Department employee who Blankenship described as “top notch.

“This man really stands out,” Blankenship said. “When you look around the city any time, you see him at work.”

A Department of Excellence Award was presented to the Ozark Public Works Department by the mayor.

“They have gone above and beyond the normal scope of their department’s responsibilities,” Blankenship said, citing the remodeling of the Rudd building and the new city library, construction of the new portable stage and viewing stands and construction of the storage space and restrooms at the amphitheater downtown.

Blankenship commended the Public Works Department for its work on the city’s Christmas decorations, and the new military flag program. Department members have also worked on renovations of the EMS building and fire station and helped with the abandoned building demolition program.

“I’ve had four different people in their 80s who have lived here all of their lives tell me they have never seen the downtown area look as good as it does this year,” he said.

City employees were also recognized for years of service to the city and for perfect attendance during the year. “This city could not be more proud of the city employees,” Blankenship said.

Charlene Gissendanner was recognized during the awards lunch for 25 years of service.

Recognized for 20 years of service were Christopher P. Juneau, Jessie Leville Kellum II, Patrick G. Dexter, and Angie Kelly.

Recognized for 10 years of service were Everett Cody Evans and Amanda Leigh Sanders.

Teddy Mack Cooper was recognized for 15 years of service.

Receiving recognition for five years of service were Bryan Scott Dresh, Tyler James Miller, Casey Coleman Tucker, Michael Little, Spurgeon Arron Bivins, Perry Glen Johnson, Oscar Frausto, and Joseph Everett McNabb.

Employees with perfect attendance during the year were also honored. From the Ozark Police Department, Dustin Folk, Zeneth Glenn, and Christopher Juneau had perfect attendance. From the Ozark Fire Department, Kolby Arnett, Justin Mixon, Peyton Schuler, Jud Steed, Spencer Sullivan, and Jacob Wozow were honored for perfect attendance. From the Street Department, Teddy Mack Cooper and James Ricky Floyd were honored for perfect attendance. Haven Lowe from the Sanitation Department had perfect attendance. Perry Johnson, Ozzie Maianeto and Geri Wiesler were recognized for perfect attendance. In the EMS Department, Kristy Clark, Kimberly Evans, Conner Kindred, and Amanda were honored for perfect attendance.