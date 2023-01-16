Ozark honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during Monday event

OZARK—The slain civil right leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was honored with a service of remembrance and reflection hosted by the Ozark-Dale County Ministerial Alliance at Greater Sardis Missionary Baptist Church here Monday.

“The beloved mindset to transform unjust systems,” taken from the Bible book of Romans Chapter 12, was the theme of the program that featured the Ozark Community Mass Choir, soloist Jaelon Cohen, and reflections from Elder James Harris of the Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church, Chaplain Roderick Swanson from the Church of God in Cleveland, Tenn., longtime Ozark resident and business owner Inez Pennington, and her daughter, Winnie Frazer.

“Dr. King gained national recognition for his non-violent philosophy while remaining uncompromising in his pursuit of quality and justice for all men irrespective of races,” said Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship, as he read a proclamation naming Monday as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the city. “Throughout his life, Dr. King fought tirelessly against the triple evils of poverty, racism and war,” he said. “Beyond the diverging attitudes that still form the differences in our communities, we are yet hoping, praying and working towards common ground in changing times.”

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper, keynote speaker at the event, agreed. “We should work together to restore our country’s moral and spiritual ground and choose to make a change, look beyond skin color to character and seek guidance and understanding from God.

Cooper, the first African-American elected to the Enterprise City Council, served 28 years before being named Enterprise mayor in May 2017.

Cooper was a freshman at Alabama State University in 1959 when he met Dr. King at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church. “I grew up in the crucial years of the civil rights movement.

“I give God the glory for everything that I have achieved,” Cooper said, crediting his parents for teaching him the importance and impact of prayer. “They raised me to never let dust get onto my Bible, raised me to be faithful and go to church.”

Cooper said that after he graduated from ASU, “Professor” B.F. Garth, principal of the all Black High School in Enterprise, Coppinville High School, hired him to become the director of bands at Coppinville. Under Cooper’s leadership the group of 15 band students grew to 165.

“The Lord will make a way,” Cooper said to the capacity crowd in Greater Sardis Missionary Baptist Church Monday. “Whatever your life’s work, do it well, this is the advice that I give to people of all ages and I promise it will serve you well.

“Black Americans have been resilient and spread their influence around the world in science, education, music, literature and politics,” he said. “I will always be grateful to my parents—aunts and uncles-teachers and friends for my foundation that has placed me where I am today.

“Be productive, be loving not hateful, be generous not selfish, be understanding not intolerant, love your neighbor as yourself,” Cooper said. “These are the values taught by our Heavenly Father. These are the values my family instilled in me.

“I will bless the Lord at all times,” Cooper said. “His praises shall continue to be in my mouth.”