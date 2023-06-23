OZARK- Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship’s face lights up when he talks about the city’s newest sports complex. The Dale County seat is home to first indoor Pickleball and Sports Complex in the Wiregrass.

Blankenship was keynote speaker at the Dale County Republican Committee meeting Monday evening and he said that the Ozark Pickleball and Sports Complex is often a source of conversation and questions when people learn that he is from Ozark.

Pickleball is a sport that combines the elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong played in or outdoors on a badminton-sized court with a modified tennis net. Blankenship said he’s now a pickle-baller himself.

The 23,248 square feet indoor, temperature controlled Ozark pickleball facility is housed in the city-owned Union Central Shopping Center, across from the Ozark Municipal Building. With eight full-sized pickleball courts and one half practice court, the facility is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for members have an access fob. There is an attendant on duty Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to manage the facility.

Called the fasted growing sport in the country for the third year in a row by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball reportedly has some 8.9 million players in the country over the age of six, the association reports. Blankenship said developing the Pickleball Complex was part of his focus on “Growing Ozark Together.”

“The pickleball crowd, the city employees worked together to make it happen,” Blankenship said. “We have done all of the work in the building with our city employees and a big community effort with this project.”

Registration is now open for a fundraising Charity Pickleball Tournament July 22 and 23 to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Ozark. This two-day tournament includes doubles-- men teams and women teams--Saturday and mixed doubles--teams of one man and one woman--on Sunday. For more information call (334) 443-1055 during the weekday business hours.

While the pickleball is the newest sport in town, Blankenship said it is not the only ongoing project. The city hopes to build a five-field baseball complex with concessions as a complement to the city’s historic Eagle Stadium and upgrades to the civic center are in the works.

“There are a lot of really good things going on in Ozark,” Blankenship told those attending the Dale County Republican Committee meeting. “Our revenue right now is probably as strong as it’s ever been in the history of Ozark,” he said. “We’ve got so many projects going on that it’s a job keeping up with them.”