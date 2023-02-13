OZARK- Carroll High School JROTC Cadet Capt. Paul Swanson has been chosen to represent the 16,000 JROTC cadets across the state as a member of state Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey’s Student Advisory Committee.

“Paul is a very impressive young man. He knows exactly what he wants to do, and he is making strategic choices in high school that will prepare him for success,” Casey Moore, Career and Technical education Director for Ozark City Schools, said Monday. “That’s what Career Tech Education is all about.”

Moore said that the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee, which includes state officers from each of the Career Tech Student Organizations, met in Montgomery Feb. 2. The students were also invited to participate in Gov. Kay Ivey’s proclamation signing declaring February as Career and Technical Education Month in Alabama.

Swanson is currently serving as the Alabama JROTC Army Vice President, said Moore. “Only four JROTC cadets were selected from across the state to serve as state officers.”

The son of Corey Swanson is a CHS junior honor student and serves as Alpha Company Commander for the Ozark City Schools’ JROTC Program, under the command of Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Palfreeman. Swanson is a member of the CHS JROTC Rifle Team, which has lost only one match in 11 weeks of competition in the North Alabama Rifle League, said Moore.

After high school, Swanson plans to apply for the United States Coast Guard Academy. He hopes to pursue a career as an officer in aviation.

Since being named state superintendent in April 2018, Mackey has focused on innovative initiatives including Career Technical Education, and workforce development. “Good meeting with the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee members today,” Mackey said following the meeting. “I appreciate the input and perspective from this great group of student leaders.”

