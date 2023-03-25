OZARK — An Ozark man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a Feb. 5 shooting in Ozark, according to Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward.

Demetrick Culver, 28, is in Dale County Jail on charges of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and drug trafficking.

Ward said that on Feb. 5 at approximately midnight, Ozark Police Department responded to 200 block of College Lane in reference to an individual shooting into a residence. During the investigation, Culver was developed as a suspect that shot multiple times into his ex-girlfriend’s residence while she and her children were inside.

Later that morning, OPD responded to the 200 block of Debra Lane where Culver resided. While at the residence, officers learned that Culver fled the residence moments before officer’s arrival, Ward said. “Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and recovered trafficking amount of synthetic marijuana. A warrant was obtained for Mr. Culver for drug trafficking. Investigators requested the assistance of the United States Marshals Service due to Mr. Culver evading apprehension.”

Ward said that on Friday, OPD and the U.S. Marshals executed a search warrant for an apartment at Andrews Parks apartments. Culver was located inside and taken into custody. Investigators located the firearm utilized by Culver in the commission of the crime on Feb. 5, Ward said.

Ward said that the Ozark Police Department would like to express its appreciation to the United States Marshals Service for its assistance on the case.