Ozark man charged with making terrorist threat

OZARK — An Ozark man is in Dale County Jail following his arrest Thursday on charges of making a terrorist threat and violation of a protection order.

Jackie Wayne Hand, 68, was arrested after Ozark police were dispatched to a residence in the 2100 block of County Road 59, responding to a report of trespassing received at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.

Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward said that upon arrival at the site, officers learned that Hand had fled the scene, armed with a handgun, to an undisclosed wooded area on the property.

Hand was on the property in violation of a protection order that was recently obtained due to the victim filing for divorce, Ward said. “Officers were told that Hand had made comments about engaging in a firefight with law enforcement officials. Additionally, officers received information that Hand was a retired sniper in the military and was possibly in the possession of numerous firearms.

“Based on the intel, the Dale County Sherriff’s Office along with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officers assisted with creating a plan of action to swiftly resolve the actively fluid volatile situation,” Ward said. “After evacuating the residents, ALEA assisted with shutting down all traffic on County Road 59.”

Ward said members of the Dale County Sheriff’s Office deployed their air unit and subsequently located Hand inside a barn on the property. “The sheriff’s office then utilized a specialized vehicle known as the M.R.A.P. to successful engage the suspect and take him into custody without further incident,” he said.

Hand was taken to Dale Medical Center for treatment due to his mental stability, according to Ward. He was later released and taken to the Dale County Jail.

Ward expressed appreciation to the Dale County Sherriff’s Office and ALEA “for their partnership in bringing this situation that had the propensity for violence to a peaceful resolution.”