Ozark man charged with murder in shooting death

  Updated
Woodrow Elijah Barnes

 COURTESY PHOTO

OZARK — An Ozark man is in custody and another dead after a fatal shooting at the Jasmine Hill apartment complex here early Wednesday, according to Ozark Director of Public Safety Chief Charles Ward.

Woodrow Elijah Barnes, 25, is in Dale County Jail charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Anthony Gray, 27.

Gray, who had been shot once in the chest, was transported to Dale Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Dale County Coroner John Cawley at 1:15 a.m., Ward said.

Ozark police officers responded to the apartment after report of the shooting; the OPD Criminal Investigation Unit was called and responded, Ward said.

“After numerous interviews, the collection of physical evidence, and execution of several search warrants, Barnes was identified as the suspect and was subsequently located, arrested and charged with murder,” Ward said. “The case is still under investigation.”

Ward credits the Dale County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

