OZARK-An Ozark man has been arrested and charged with reckless murder in connection with the Jan. 9 multi-vehicle crash in which a Daleville woman died.

On Monday at approximately 5:30 p.m., Corey Marshall Austin Collins, 27, of Ozark was charged with reckless murder in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Grace Nicole Rivera, 23, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Public Information Officer Sgt. Jeremy Burkett.

Collins was booked into the Dale County Jail and was released on a $100,000 bond.

According to Burkett, Collins was the operator of the 2006 Suzuki GSXR-1000 motorcycle and Rivera the passenger when the motorcycle struck the rear of a 2017 Nissan Altima. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, approximately two miles south of Ozark. Collins and Rivera were both ejected from the motorcycle on collision.

According to Burkett, Rivera was then struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe after the initial collision. Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene and Collins was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division investigated the crash.