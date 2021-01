OZARK – A two-vehicle crash late Tuesday afternoon has claimed the life of an Ozark man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Nicholas Jerome Hamm, 43, was driving a 2004 Honda that crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban head-on. The crash happened on Dale County 36 approximately 7.5 miles east of the Ozark city limits at approximately 5 p.m.

No additional details are available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.