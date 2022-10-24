 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ozark Mayor Blankenship talks to MOAA about city's redevelopment

  • Updated
MOAA hosts Ozark mayor

Military Officers Association of America Ron Kaita, right, welcomes Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship to the monthly meeting.

 COURTESY PHOTO

FORT RUCKER - Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship spoke about developments in the downtown revitalization of Ozark and recent fiscal improvements at the October dinner meeting of the Fort Rucker Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA).

MOAA has a national membership of approximately 350,000 members and is the nation’s largest and most influential association of military officers.

It is an advocate of a strong national defense and represents the interests of military officers and their families at every stage of their careers. 

