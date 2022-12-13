Ozark mayor’s request unanswered by Dale commission

OZARK - Although the public library's name is a hyphenated "Ozark Dale County Public Library," it appears the county commission will leave the city to foot the cost of disposing of hazardous demolition debris.

Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship’s request to the Dale County Commission for assistance with the demolition project died for the lack of a second after Dale County Commissioner Adam Enfinger made a motion in support of Blankenship’s request at the commission meeting Tuesday.

In a letter dated Nov. 10, Blankenship had asked the county to share half the $38,275 cost of disposing of the asbestos in the floor tile, mastic, and carpet in the old library building and allow the city to dump the debris from the demolition in the Dale County Landfill free of charge.

The Ozark Dale County Public Library recently held a grand opening at its new location at North Union Avenue. “Once the city of Ozark performed a thorough inspection of the (former library) building, it was determined that it would not be cost effective to maintain it,” Blankenship said in his letter.

Blankenship said that West Alabama Contracting has agreed to remove and properly dispose of the asbestos at a cost of $38,275 and asked the commission to pay half of that cost. He said the city would demolish the building after the asbestos is removed and requested that the county allow the city to dump the debris in the Dale County landfill free of charge.

The Dale County Landfill has been “mothballed” since 2015 after the commission heard a report from a consultant who outlined options for the landfill which at the time was losing money. “Mothballing” is a status between operating and actually closing a landfill, which can be cost prohibitive.

At Tuesday’s commission work session, Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon read Blankenship’s letter, asking for discussion from fellow commissioners. Dale County Commissioner Frankie Wilson said that according to the original agreement between the county and city when the library was first built, the sole ownership of the building reverted back to the ownership of the city if the library vacated the former building on Saint James Street.

“I can see no information given to us about why agreeing to this request is beneficial to the county,” Wilson said, adding that the county gives $46,000 annually to the Ozark-Dale County Library. He also asked the county engineer to research for the commission the cost of reopening the “mothballed” landfill for the course of this project.

McKinnon said opening the landfill for the city of Ozark would be setting a precedent for the other municipalities within the county.

Enfinger said the 67-year-old library has been funded by both the city of Ozark and Dale County since it was built. “In 2019, the library came to the county and city and requested us to both co-sign on a 40-year USDA loan with annual payments of $103,026,” Enfinger said. If the library had failed to pay, the city and county would have each been responsible for $51,513 each year.

“The solution for the county and city was for Ozark to donate the old Family Dollar and EMS building to the library, which was appraised at $197,160 at that time,” Enfinger said. “The city of Ozark did roughly $75,000 worth of in-kind work during the renovation, plus upgrades to the new library parking lot.”

Enfinger said that Ozark had applied for and received a $200,000 Wiregrass Foundation grant, a $50,000 grant from the John Watson Foundation, a $25,000 grant from RC&D, and a $30,000 grant from the Alabama Community Foundation. “During the donation of the buildings and renovation of them, the Dale County Commission was never asked for any in-kind service or any other funding,” he said.

In other business, the commission voted to cancel its regular meeting set for Dec. 27. The next meeting will be Jan. 10, 2023.