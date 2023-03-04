OZARK — The state of this Dale County city known as The Heart of the Wiregrass was outlined by Mayor Mark Blankenship at the Ozark Chamber of Commerce’s “Coffee and Conversation” breakfast held at the historic Holman House on Broad Street here Wednesday.

Economic development projects, the demolition of unsightly abandoned buildings, and the status of Ozark’s agreement to provide emergency medical services to the south end of Dale County were among the topics Blankenship addressed.

Across from Ozark City Hall, the foundation has been poured for the new farmers market being built next to Union Central, the city shopping center, which is now a hub of activity, the mayor said. The market has been held at the amphitheater downtown but parking has been an issue so the covered farmers market at a larger space will allow for more parking and vendors.

Union Central, with the public library on one end and Church With U on the other, includes a grocery store and an indoor pickleball court. The parking lot has been re-blacktopped and striped as part of the facelift. Plans are finalized for a restaurant to join the lineup.

A game changer for the Ozark downtown area was the introduction of an entertainment district downtown around the courthouse square in 2021 and the construction of the amphitheater, he said. An entertainment district designation allows customers to take an open container of alcohol outside of an establishment, as long as the customer stays within the limits of the district.

As the city’s Crawdad Festival, set for April 1 around the courthouse square, expands annually, Blankenship said he would like to see it expand down to the area of Union Central and farmers market, tying the whole area together for the event.

The pickleball court in the Union Central shopping center is a huge success and is being looked at as a model by neighboring cities who are considering building one, Blankenship said. Most recently, the city has provided free access for on-duty first responders to the courts. "It has served as a tremendous morale booster for the first responders," he said.

Employee morale is important to Blankenship, he said. After taking office, he started conducting exit interviews for departing employees. “I tell the department heads in staff meetings that if people don’t like coming to work, that is on us. It is our problem and we need to fix it.

“One of the things that I inherited when I took office was the worst morale issues with the first responders,” Blankenship said. Part of fixing that came with the hiring of retired Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper Director of Public Safety Col. Charles Ward, who is now the Ozark Department of Public Safety Director who works with Kristy Clark in the EMS Department and the fire department’s Jason Martin. “It has made so much difference having Charles there in that position,” Blankenship said about the Ozark native.

Blankenship said probably the most popular thing he’s accomplished since taking office is the demolition of some 50 unsightly and abandoned houses. “We budgeted $140,000 a year for demos,” he said. “That budget was $20,000 when I was first elected. It’s worth a ride down Hull Street to see the changes there. It looks like a different place.”

On the subject of improved appearances in the city, Blankenship said the city’s “Military Service Flag Program,” to honor citizens who have served in the armed forces, is kicking off again this year. The flags will be posted on Independence Day and Veterans Day and displayed for a two-week time frame along designated roadways, Blankenship said, adding that more information on participating in the two-year-old program can be obtained through his office or via the city’s website. “This is an opportunity for people to pay tribute in honor or memory of their military person.

“We’ve got a great city council that works as a team, great department heads and great city employees,” he said reflecting on progress in the city that is the county seat of Dale County. “The city’s relationship with the chamber of commerce, the school system and the Ozark-Dale County Economic Development Corporation couldn’t be better.

“But we still have struggles with the Dale County Commission,” he said. “It’s sad but that’s the way it is.”

One issue of disagreement, he said, is the Dale County Landfill that has been mothballed since 2015. Blankenship had asked the commission to consider reopening the landfill because its proximity to Ozark would alleviate the mileage to the only other landfill in Dale County, in Midland City. The commission did not act on Blankenship’s request and instead began the process of preparing the landfill for sale. “We do not need the landfill sold to an out of state owned corporation or have a situation that will create a monopoly,” he said.

Also at issue is the method that the Dale County Commission chose to distribute the American Rescue Plan Act funds received among the first responders in the county. The commission opted to distribute the funds based on the EMS runs made in areas not incorporated nor in police-jurisdiction of municipalities. In accordance with those parameters, rural Echo Fire Department will receive some $1.2 million and Ariton Fire some $400,000 until December 2024. Ozark, serving a more municipal area, was going to be allotted less than $50,000. “We’re making about 110 (EMS) runs a week. We do more EMS runs in a week than Echo does in a month and we do more EMS runs in a day than Ariton does in a month,” he said.

Recently the five municipalities on the south end of Dale County signed an agreement with Ozark to provide EMS service to their respective municipalities.

“Ozark is doing a great job providing EMS service to us,” said Pinckard Mayor Bobby Borland who was at the “Coffee and Conversation” Wednesday morning. “The service to the people is great. We are as pleased as we could be with what is going on,” he said. “I was involved with South Dale EMS. We couldn’t do the job. Ozark is doing great.”

Blankenship said the initial agreement between the five South Dale municipalities included giving one of the now defunct South Dale EMS’s ambulances to Ozark. The Midland City mayor “got in the middle of this and stopped it, so now we have three ambulances sitting down there in a barn not being used,” Blankenship said. “I will tell you we have a problem with Midland City right now. When you take government funding and government equipment and you refuse to let government entities use it, there is a problem.

"We have a mayor in Midland City that is trying to kill this every way she can,” Blankenship said. “We can get by with what we have but we never know when we are going to have a mechanical failure so we need that extra ambulance as a backup."

Also at issue are two power stretchers, one purchased by Pinckard and one by Napier Field for the now defunct South Dale EMS. Because of supply chain issues, Blankenship said, he is not able to purchase new power stretchers and could make use of the existing ones. “We’re providing EMS service down there and they have equipment that we can’t use locked up,” he said. “That’s just poor leadership.”

A major energy audit to the Ozark Civic Center and city hall are being conducted by Southern Company Services. The recommended energy efficiency updates are expected to save the city money.

Other ongoing projects in the city, the mayor said, include renovation of the gym at Eastgate, near the Fort Rucker gate to Ozark, the receipt of a $500,000 50-50 matching grant for the tennis courts from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, a hangar at the municipal airport that can house corporate jets, and a recreational vehicle park being built on Andrews Avenue near the Fort Rucker gate.