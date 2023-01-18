Ozark recognizes Black History Month

OZARK — Black History Month in the city of Ozark officially kicked off Tuesday when Mayor Mark Blankenship and the city council presented the Ozark Black History Month Committee and President Bishop C.L. Williams, with a proclamation honoring “the many contributions made by African Americans throughout this city, the Wiregrass and the nation and to participate in the various activities honoring African Americans past and present and their contributions.”

This year’s national theme for Black History Month is “Black Resistance” which explores how “African Americans have resisted historic and ongoing oppression, in all forms, especially the racial terrorism of lynching, racial programs, and police killings,” since the nation’s earliest days, said Blankenship, reading from the proclamation. “African Americans have contributed significantly to the spiritual legacy, economic and educational impact, business adventures, and political success of Ozark’s community; and the various contributions, achievements, and traditions that are an integral part of our society and celebrated by our citizens and friends in the surrounding communities.”

As part of the celebration, a Black History Musical will be presented Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. at Lively Stones Ministries Worship Center, located at 2622 U.S. Highway 231 South in Ozark, said Black History Month Committee Member Sheila McLeod. “It’s an evening of melodies with a purpose,” she said. “It will help raise funds for the Dr. S.C. Jackson Scholarship—named for Ozark City Councilman Winston Jackson’s father-- to be given to deserving students attending Ozark City Schools. We try to give two each year,” she added. “We have given about 12 scholarships to date.

“We will also be honoring award the recipients of the Spirit of the Community Award and the Henry Jenkins Sr. Lifetime Achievement Award,” she said. There is no charge to event, but donations are welcome, she said. For more information call (334) 774-1039.