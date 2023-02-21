OZARK - The “creative idea” of two lifelong friends is on its way to reality and citizen input is requested as a proposed new flag for the Dale County seat has been narrowed down to three designs.

Justin Moseley and Trey Buchannan, Carroll High School class of 2020 and 2019 graduates, respectively, first presented multiple proposed designs for a new Ozark “brand” to the Ozark City Council in December last year after initially approaching City Councilwoman Leah Harlow about the protocol of presenting an idea to the municipal governing body.

“After they heard the presentation, the city council as a whole wanted as much community input as possible on which of three designs citizens preferred,” Harlow said. “We need to market a consistent brand and I think this will be a stepping stone to that end.” The exact means of collect community input is still being finalized, she said.

Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship is impressed that the young men have taken the initiative to not only come up with the creative idea but also followed through on it. Blankenship and Harlow met with Buchanan, in person, and Moseley, virtually, at the mayor’s conference room at city hall last week to discuss the project. “It is wonderful to see these young men getting involved in making a change,” the mayor said.

Neither Moseley nor Buchanan is an artist, they both quickly said. Moseley is at the University of Alabama majoring in business management. Buchanan graduated from the Alabama Aviation College and is working for a contractor on Fort Rucker.

“One day I was looking at the current city flag and I realized that it wasn’t creative enough to represent Ozark today,” said Moseley. “Ozark has grown a lot and when I talked to Trey about doing an updated design, we both thought we could do that.”

Buchanan said he drew out “some pretty bad sketches” which the duo turned over to their mutual friend and a graphic artist, Tucker Grantham, to refine.

“The central theme and main focus we are carrying over from the existing flag is the tree,” Buchanan said. “We took the revised city seal and put it on a dark green background which is our nod to Fort Rucker because we are the home of Fort Rucker.

The flag backgrounds are essentially the same, Buchanan said. “One version of the flag has an Apache helicopter on it; that’s what we’ve seen fly overhead all of our lives.” The city is billed as “The Heart of the Wiregrass,” and Buchanan said that tagline is included in the designs. “We were looking to create a timeless design that won’t go out of style,” he said.

Buchanan said he is excited that the idea is even being considered by the council. “Sometimes you think, ‘They will never go for that,'” he said. “That the mayor and city council took an interest in this is exciting for us.

“We knew Ms. Harlow so we asked her what she thought about the idea,” Buchanan said. “She told us about the process of getting something before the council.”

Harlow said she was glad to help. “We want to create an environment where our youth not only feel part of the community but feel comfortable contributing to our community,” she said. “It’s important to embrace that because they are the future.

“Seeing a creative idea come close to reality is exciting,” Buchanan said. “This whole process has been great.

“It really shows that individual people can really make a difference if they want to make a change,” Buchanan said. “It really shows that this city is willing to work with its citizens to get things done, no matter how small the idea might seem.”

Moseley agreed. “I think this flag will be a sort of symbol of what the people of Ozark can do when they get behind an idea,” he said.