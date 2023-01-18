Ozark to provide emergency medical services for south end of Dale County

OZARK — The City of Ozark will officially provide emergency medical services for the south end of Dale County after the city council Tuesday night unanimously authorized Mayor Mark Blankenship to execute an agreement with the five municipalities impacted.

The towns of Pinckard, Newton, Midland City, Grimes and Napier Field had been served by South Dale EMS until Saturday at 7 p.m.

The rescue service’s severe financial problems forced the decision to shut down, but the EMS board remained committed to having emergency medical services available in the south end of the county, both South Dale EMS Board Member and Pinckard Mayor Bobby Borland and South Dale EMS Board Chairman Bobby Pruitt said, adding that merging with the Ozark EMS was in the best interest of all concerned.

Blankenship has long advocated for one EMS service in the part of the county that is not served by Daleville EMS for Daleville and Enterprise Rescue for Level Plains, calling it key to economic development in the county.

“This is about providing emergency medical services all over our county,” he said. “This is a huge economic development tool, just like having good fire and police protection.” Preliminary talks with those who brought the Wayne Farms Feed Mill to Dale County in 2017 had involved questions about the availability of emergency medical and fire services, he said.

Under the agreement with Ozark EMS, Newton and Midland City will pay $11,000 annual in monthly installments, Grimes and Napier Field will pay $5,500 in monthly installments and Pinckard will provide an EMS location, and pay utilities bills, in lieu of paying $11,000 per year.

“This is the first time in the history of Dale County that we have been able to get six municipalities on one contract to do anything,” Blankenship said.

“I think that this has happened because of the special bond that we formed when the Dale County Commission decided to leave us out of the ARPA-American Rescue Plan Act funds distribution,” Blankenship said, referring to the commission’s distribution of approximately $1.6 million to be distributed to EMS providers in 10 planned quarterly distributions, the first of which has been given.

The manner of distribution selected by the commission, which is based on the square foot of county outside police jurisdiction served, continues to be an issue of disagreement with the municipalities in Dale County.

“Neither Ozark nor South Dale EMS received any of that ARPA money because in order for us to receive any we were asked to sign something saying that we agreed with the distribution method,” Blankenship said. “We didn’t agree with the distribution method, we didn’t sign the agreement and we didn’t get any of the money.”

City Attorney Joe W. Adams told the council that he agreed with Blankenship’s assessment that this agreement between the city and the five municipalities at the south end of the county is a positive step forward. “It puts the City of Ozark in a relationship with other municipalities that might not have been there in the past because of distance,” he said.

Blankenship said that Echo EMS will continue operation and will provide reciprocal back-up for Ozark EMS. In the immediate future, Pinckard will provide a location place for an ambulance and EMS crew to be stationed in that town, he said.

In 2018, Dale County voters chose to pay an additional $5 in vehicle tag fees with the additional proceeds benefiting emergency medical services throughout the county. The initiative, known as Act 239, passed with about 61 percent of the vote. Supporters of the measure said the funds are vital to provide adequate support to for struggling EMS services.

The funds are distributed through a formula to ensure an equitable distribution of proceeds. Under that distribution, Ozark received 25 percent and Blankenship told the council the 23 percent allocated to the municipalities on the south end of the county will also be given to Ozark.