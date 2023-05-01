TUSCALOOSA—An Ozark woman has been chosen for the second consecutive year to serve on the Capstone Men and Women for the University of Alabama.

Ally-Anna Outlaw, daughter of Jim and Allyson of Ozark, -has been selected as one of the class of 2023-2023 to the team of official ambassadors of the University. Outlaw was also awarded the Order of the Omega, Outstanding Panhellenic sophomore.

The Capstone team assists the president's office, Office of Undergraduate Admission, and National Alumni Association in providing tours to prospective students, parents and other campus guests.

Ambassadors also participate in university-related events throughout the year.

Capstone Men and Women gave 3,440 tours last year and worked a total of 10,676 hours.

Officers for the 2023-2024 academic year are J.C. Perry, president; Mary Caton Davidson, vice-president of administration and Raven Hartsfield, vice-president of operations.

In addition to Outlaw, this year's CMW class includes:

Garland Brazil, Tuscaloosa;

Max Brown, Daphne;

Anna Kate Cavnar, Prattville;

Betsy Chambers, Athens, Ga.;

Thomas Cochran, Birmingham;

Virginia Cochran, Birmingham;

Mary Caton Davidson, Madison;

Rocky Davis, Suwanee, Ga;

Luke Dille Baton Rouge, La.;

Jacob Donoian, Fairhope;

Alex Dunn-Cordova, Bellevue, Wash.;

Preston Ewing, Collierville, Tenn.;

Riley Giardina, Birmingham;

Samuel Guerrero, Prattville;

Emmerson Hart London, Ontario, Canada;

Raven Hartsfield Hoover;

Worth Hewitt, Jackson, Miss.;

Sims Johnson, Atlanta, Ga.;

Tori Johnston, Madison, Miss.;

Peyton Keen, Vero Beach, Fla.;

Kenneth Kelly, McDonough, Ga.;

Jeppa Kilgore, Hoover;

Kaleigh McGrew, Gilbertown;

Makena McHargh, Tuscaloosa;

Mary London Moore, Butler;

Cole Mozingo, Montgomery;

Finley Nelson, Dallas, Texas;

Katherine Omo-Osagie, Carrollton, Texas;

Anna Louise Parker, Auburn;

Abby Pate, Hoover;

J.C. Perry, Huntsville;

Elise Powis, Traverse City, Mich.;

Jackson Quarles, Madison;

Zeb Rafay, Auburn;

Alice Reed, Muscle Shoals;

Matthew Savas, Crystal Lake, Ill.;

Kathryn Scoggins, Madison, Miss.’

Charlyse Skipwith, Birmingham;

Sarah Kate Smalley, Tuscaloosa;

Morgan Smith, Tuscaloosa;

Andrew Stovall, Winfield;

Carmen Thapar, Edgewood, Ky.

Whatley Thompson, Mountain Brook; and,

Maggie Tubbs Muscle Shoals.

The University of Alabama, part of the University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state's largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.