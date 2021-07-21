Ozark's Hometown Hero: Wilbur Jackson mural nears completion

“It was kind of strange, you know?” Jackson said. “Everybody was telling me about it. Going to Walmart, or the post office, or any place, somebody was telling me about it. How is it looking; how is it coming along?

“I’ve seen a little glance. I went into CVS one day to get some stamps and I stopped and looked back there.”

Jackson is very appreciative, but said he would have likely said no if he had been approached initially about the project.

“I’m sure I would have,” Jackson said. “This wasn’t something that had to be done, but I do appreciate it.

“Emily was telling them, ‘Daddy is not going to go for that.’ Then Mark convinced her, then he called me finally to tell me that they were going to do it. He said, ‘You’re not going to have to do anything – just sit in your recliner, that’s all you have to do.’

“So I was joking him a minute ago and said, ‘When they do a dedication, I might just bring my pickup (truck) and my recliner on the back and just sit right there,’” Jackson added with a chuckle.

Ozark has always been special to Jackson, and in turn, Jackson is special to Ozark.