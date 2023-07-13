Ozzy is the SOS Shelter Pet of the Week. He is currently residing at SOS Animal Shelter, but this wasn’t always his life. He was found by a very nice lady in Enterprise. He went up to her in hope of her taking him in and giving him a meal.

Ozzy's rescuer fosters kittens for a shelter and was not able to keep him. He was brought to SOS and has received all his vet care.

If you are looking for a "laid back fella," stop in and ask to meet Ozzy.

SOS really appreciates donations. These are some of the things we always need. Purina Cat Naturals dry food (olive green bag), Kitten Chow dry food, Bleach (any brand), Pine Pellets Horse bedding (used for cat litter), Purina One dog food, Laundry detergent (any brand). Please check out our wishlists on Amazon and Chewy for other needed items. We also welcome volunteers at the shelter, and at our monthly dog washes through the summer.