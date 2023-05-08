A Pansey man was arrested Monday after he stabbed his ex-girlfriend several times, according to police.

Lorenzo Daquan Harris, 27, of Pansey, is charged with one count of attempted murder. He currently has no bond.

According to Dothan Police, on Monday, May 8, at around 12:30 a.m., officers rushed to an area hospital after a patient came in there with multiple stab wounds.

The victim said her ex-boyfriend Harris showed up at her residence in the 400 block of Appletree Street wanting to retrieve some personal items. Shortly after he arrived at the residence, the two got into a verbal argument.

During the argument, Harris grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the arm, back, and head.

Her injuries were non-life threatening and she is expected to make a full recovery.