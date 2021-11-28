Parking added in Downtown Enterprise

They also performed some of the pre-construction work for contractors in order to help reduce the overall cost of the project, and Mott expects the cost might possibly be under the $150,000 budget.

Mott also thanked the Coffee County Commission for assisting through a special program with the paving of the lot and working on several unsightly alleys in the downtown area, including the alley behind the Yancey Parker building, the alley behind the Bryar’s Warren and Southern Broadway buildings, and the east and west alley that runs behind businesses including Simply South and Milky Moo’s.

“The work on these alleys is not only aesthetically pleasing, but it’s going to be very functional for the city,” Mott said. “We bring garbage trucks through there, so this will be a benefit for our workers’ safety and for our equipment as well to make sure we have good access to do what we need to do.”

Three permanent handicapped parking places are being designated on the west end of the lot behind the old Yancey Parker building with one that is van-accessible.

According to Mott, the lot will have sidewalks on three sides along Lee, Edwards, and Easy streets. The Easy Street sidewalk runs west to tie in to the Main Street sidewalk to provide easy access from the handicapped parking to the sidewalks on Main Street.