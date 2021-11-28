Parking added in Downtown Enterprise

Downtown Enterprise is ready just in time for Christmas events with its new parking lot with around 75 parking spaces located on the corner of Lee Street and Edwards Avenue behind the downtown Yancey Parker building.
Concrete sidewalks were poured Tuesday, and the striping of the parking places was finished Wednesday as the last of the construction work was wrapped up last week.
“Mayor William E. Cooper and the Enterprise City Council had identified a need for additional parking resulting from the growth our city is experiencing,” said Barry Mott, director of City Engineering Services and the Department of Public Works.
The new parking lot, which cost $150,000, was made possible through a partnership with a local property owner who agreed to lease the lot to the city in order to remove the unsightly and uneven foundation debris to put the once-vacant lot to better use.
“The completion of the lot is very timely because it will help fill the parking needs for our holiday activities including the Christmas parade taking place Tuesday, Nov. 30,” Mott said.
The new parking lot completion coincides with the first implementation of the new city ordinance approved by the council in July which prohibits cars from parking on certain streets before, during, and after downtown events to lessen traffic congestion and increase safety with large crowds.
For the Christmas parade on Nov. 30, no cars will be allowed to park along Main Street or some side streets from 4:30 to 9 p.m.
“We’re excited to offer our visitors a better and safer viewing experience for the parade and for the enjoyment of all of the other holiday activities we have downtown,” said Enterprise Tourism Director Tammy Doerer. “We encourage you to stay informed about all the holiday happenings and details such as times and parking information by visiting the Downtown Enterprise, Visit Enterprise, and Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages and websites during the coming days and weeks.”
Other confirmed parking locations are the Enterprise Farmers Market and overflow parking lot, the Coffee County Courthouse and district attorney’s office parking area, Railroad Street, Conner Street, and the grassy lot on W. College Street where the old Enterprise Junior High School was previously located.
In anticipation of the holiday events, Mayor Cooper and the city council tasked city employees six months ago with the mission to complete the new parking lot within the planned budget by Thanksgiving, Mott said.
“I’m very proud of the work that our city staff has done to complete the project on time and on budget,” he said. “Our employees have worked diligently to meet these goals.”
A significant portion of the work on this project was done with in-house labor and equipment, and city forces did the grading and utility work like water, sewer, and electric around the outside of the lot.
They also performed some of the pre-construction work for contractors in order to help reduce the overall cost of the project, and Mott expects the cost might possibly be under the $150,000 budget.
Mott also thanked the Coffee County Commission for assisting through a special program with the paving of the lot and working on several unsightly alleys in the downtown area, including the alley behind the Yancey Parker building, the alley behind the Bryar’s Warren and Southern Broadway buildings, and the east and west alley that runs behind businesses including Simply South and Milky Moo’s.
“The work on these alleys is not only aesthetically pleasing, but it’s going to be very functional for the city,” Mott said. “We bring garbage trucks through there, so this will be a benefit for our workers’ safety and for our equipment as well to make sure we have good access to do what we need to do.”
Three permanent handicapped parking places are being designated on the west end of the lot behind the old Yancey Parker building with one that is van-accessible.
According to Mott, the lot will have sidewalks on three sides along Lee, Edwards, and Easy streets. The Easy Street sidewalk runs west to tie in to the Main Street sidewalk to provide easy access from the handicapped parking to the sidewalks on Main Street.
To prepare for any future possible use of the lot, the city installed stubbed piping that will allow an easy connection to any needed water and sewer service without tearing up the new asphalt.
“We’re taking care of some drainage issues along Lee Street especially where it connects with Edwards, so we repaired that,” Mott said. “Now we are collecting water at an inlet at the bottom end of the parking lot, so we won’t have as much water on the roads for motorists to deal with.”
Bases for lampposts have been added along the sidewalks, and two large LED light poles have been installed in the parking lot which will provide a cost-efficient way to create a safer walking environment. One of the lights will serve double-duty as a spotlight for the blank wall on the west end of the parking lot.
The back wall of the old Yancey Parker building is expected to be the location of the next downtown mural which is already in the planning stages.
“This parking lot is going to be a great benefit for the city and the people of the city,” Mott said.