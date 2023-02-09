OZARK — In recognition of Black History month, the Dale County Republican Party is having three prominent Black Alabamians speak at its meeting Monday at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass in Ozark.

Kenneth Paschal is the first black Republican to be elected to the Alabama Legislature in almost 140 years. Paschal, a retired U.S. Army sergeant, won District 73 in Shelby County and he says he wants people to set aside stereotypes and reflect on what matters to them and their families.

Cedric Coley was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1990. His father is from Jamaica and his mother is from Lowndes County. Growing up in a single-parent home with the help of his Vietnam veteran grandfather, his family instilled in Coley a heart of community service and a mindset of liberty and justice for all.

As a proactive approach to his faith and love for nation, Coley has been an active member of the Alabama Republican Party since 2015. He spreads the message of Constitutional Christian Conservatism by participating in community service, educational forums, campaigns to elect Conservative Christians statewide, and by being a part of the Alabama Republican Outreach Coalition.

Coley is a founding member of Alabamboo Inc.; the premier consultancy and management company of the commercial growing of bamboo in Alabama. Coley is a board member of the nonprofit Joyful Farms. He works to empower with knowledge new and beginning farmers across the state of Alabama. He is also the member-at-large of the Montgomery County GOP and serves on the Alabama Republican State Executive Committee.

Belinda Thomas is on the Newton City Council as well as the Alabama State Republican Executive Committee. Thomas is co-director of the ALGOP Outreach Coalition with the goal to let people know their votes are appreciated but that there is more they can do. She was a part of a “strike force” of Alabama Republicans who campaigned for President Trump in Sarasota, Florida, two years ago.

The final speaker is John Wahl, current chairman of the Alabama Republican Party. Wahl was recently elected as Vice Chair of the Republican National Committee.

Everyone is welcome to come to the meeting.