Patriotic Flag Project debuts in Ozark

OZARK — The 150 American flags with the names of military veterans attached to flag poles lining Broad Street here Friday mark the first of a multi-phase project celebrating the hundreds of military from this Phase 1 of the Patriotic Flag project, which kicked off Friday with flags between East Avenue/Broad Street and Carroll High School.

Phase 2 will have flags lined from downtown to Andrews Avenue where it intersects with Highway 231. Phase 3 will have flags lined from North Court Square downtown through South Union Avenue up to Highway 231. Phase 4 will have flags lined from North Court Square downtown to Roy Parker Road.

In Phase 5, flags will line from Andrews Avenue downtown to Roy Parker Road. In Phase 6, flags will be placed between Highway 231 where it intersects at Andrews Road and ends at Fort Rucker.

The flags will be flown for two weeks in honor of Veterans Day and again for two weeks in honor of Independence Day.

The idea for the Patriotic Flag Project originated with Ozark resident Diane Clouse, who was very impressed with a similar project she saw in Cochran, Georgia.

“This little town of 5,000 flies over 600 flags for two weeks each Fourth of July and Veterans Day,” Clouse said. “Steve and I travel through Cochran when we go to visit our daughter who lives in Savannah, and each time we passed through Cochran when the flags were up, I would get chills up and down my spine.

Clouse said she called Cochran City Hall to ask about the program and was provided all the start-up information she needed. “I shared all the information with Mayor Blankenship and the program was born,” she said.

According to the mayor’s Executive Assistant Heather Cohen, the fee is $100 to purchase a flag in honor or memory of a veteran who has served in the military. If a flag or name plate is destroyed it will be replaced by the city at no charge and city will store all flags between holidays. A plaque attached to the flag pole will display the name and branch of the service member to be recognized. The one-time fee covers the cost of the flag, plaque, and supplies, Cohen said.

“We hope to grow this program and encourage everyone to contact the mayor’s office to purchase their flag so that the city can order the flags and have the plaques printed in time for display for Independence Day,” Clouse said.

“When Diane approached me with this idea, I knew it was the perfect fit for Ozark,” said Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship. “In 2019 we were named the Most Patriotic City in Alabama by Insurify, an insurance company that made the decision based on which city had the number of their clients who served in the military out of the 1.6 million applicants found in its database, picking one city per state.

“Ozark is the home of Fort Rucker and home to the renowned Alabama Aviation College, which trains graduates who are in high demand to work for the flight contractor at Fort Rucker,” Blankenship said. “These flags are an outward display of the patriotism that is very much alive here.”

Order forms are available www.ozarkal.gov and at Ozark City Hall. For more information contact the mayor’s office at (334) 774-3300.