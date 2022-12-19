Pedestrian killed in Level Plains

LEVEL PLAINS - A Level Plains man was killed Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Highway 84 near County Road 104, according to Level Plains Police Chief Johnny Summers.

Jose Coc, 60, was attempting to cross the highway on foot when he was struck with a moving vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle called the accident in to dispatch and stayed at the scene, Summers said.

Coc was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 7:51 p.m., said Dale County Coroner John Cawley Monday.

The Level Plains Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers, the Dale County Coroner’s office, Daleville Department of Public Safety, the Dale County Sheriff’s office, and Enterprise Rescue responded to the scene.

“I want to send out my condolences to the families," Summers said. “I want to thank all of the agencies that came out and help.

“I do realize that we have pedestrians, and, for some, that is their only way of getting around,” Summers said. “But I ask that everyone please remember to wear something with high visibility when walking at night and please stay away from the roadways for everyone’s safety.”