TROY – A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 3:56 a.m. Saturday has claimed the life of Troy man, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney.

Roger James Zorn Jr., 31, the pedestrian, was fatally injured when he was struck by a passenger vehicle that left the scene of the crash, McKinney said. Zorn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near the 175-mile marker, approximately four miles south of Troy in Pike County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information concerning this crash is asked to contact ALEA at (334) 983-4587.