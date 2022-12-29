 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pedestrian killed on Boll Weevil Circle

  • Updated
  • 0
dot generic enterprise police department generic.jpg

ENTERPRISE — A pedestrian crossing Boll Weevil Circle here was struck by a vehicle at about 1:51 p.m. Thursday, according to Enterprise Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund.

Haglund said the identity of the 75-year-old man is being withheld until his next of kin is notified.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The accident occurred on Boll Weevil Circle near the intersection with Daleville Avenue, Haglund said. The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to a hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured during this accident, according to Haglund. “The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was attempting to cross Boll Weevil Circle in heavy traffic and was struck by an oncoming vehicle,” he said.

The EPD Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating this accident.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan’s rural trains battle for survival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert