Pedestrian killed on Boll Weevil Circle

ENTERPRISE — A pedestrian crossing Boll Weevil Circle here was struck by a vehicle at about 1:51 p.m. Thursday, according to Enterprise Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund.

Haglund said the identity of the 75-year-old man is being withheld until his next of kin is notified.

The accident occurred on Boll Weevil Circle near the intersection with Daleville Avenue, Haglund said. The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to a hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured during this accident, according to Haglund. “The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was attempting to cross Boll Weevil Circle in heavy traffic and was struck by an oncoming vehicle,” he said.

The EPD Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating this accident.