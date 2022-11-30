Perault talks servant leadership

OZARK — “Servant leadership” is simply a way of life for Les Perault who calls his grandmother his inspiration.

An Ozark City Councilman, the First Ozark United Methodist Church Family Life Center Director, a Kiwanian, a Wiregrass United Way volunteer and Mary Hill Family Service Center Board Member, Perault was keynote speaker at the Ozark Rotary Club Tuesday.

He said that watching his grandmother, Sara Mullins, routinely take books home from the church library where she worked to repair them was a lesson that strongly impacted his life teaching him the importance of servant leadership. “I asked her why she did it,” Perault said. “She explained that she did it because clearly the books were being used and as a consequence people were learning more about Jesus.

“She told me that if she repaired the books and got them back to the church library, it would give more people the opportunity to learn about Jesus,” he said. “As a kid, watching her do that was a life lesson that just stuck with me.”

Perault has lived in Ozark since the age of three and is a 1983 graduate of Carroll High School.

He and his family are active members of First United Methodist Church of Ozark, where Perault is employed as the Family Life Center Director. The Family Life Center includes outreach programs such as First Ozark UMC Basketball and Cheer and First Ozark UMC Indoor Soccer. Approximately 300 children participate in these outreach programs annually.

A member of the Carroll High School Band Boosters and Touchdown Clubs, Perault has been involved in the radio broadcasts of Carroll High School football for 22 years as the play by play voice of the CHS Eagles. Perault has also served as co-host for the Saturday Morning Scoreboard Show that has aired during football season on the Ozark radio station for 19 years. He and his co-hosts, Kirke Adams, Kevin Shuman, Mike Reeder, and Nash Carrington, talk about local high school football games.

Perault is a second-term Ozark City Councilman and said the position is just an extension of his love of serving the citizens of Ozark. “Any time we make a decision, we strive to consider the impact on the entire community of that decision."

For his community service Perault was named 2015 Ozark Man of the Year by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ local chapter, the Maude Martin Study Club.

“Serving others is just a way of life,” he told the Ozark civic club members he called community servants, all legends in their respective fields. “Hopefully I’ll be physically able to keep on serving others for a long time.”