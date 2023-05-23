PIKE COUNTY — A Pike County woman was arrested Tuesday after she gave birth to a stillborn baby who had drugs in his system, according to Coffee and Pike County DA James Tarbox.

Chelsey Redmon-Zellers is charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death, a Class A felony offense under state laws. She taken into custody at the Pike County Jail and her bond was set at $200,000.

According to Tarbox, Redmon-Zellers was referred from Troy Regional Medical Center to Medical Center Enterprise and gave birth to a stillborn baby boy after a full-term pregnancy.

Around the time of birth and throughout her pregnancy, Redmon-Zellers tested positive for a variety of illegal substances. After the stillborn baby was born, he was taken to an Alabama Department of Forensics lab, and toxicology reports confirmed he had high levels of methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system.

Due to continued exposure to these substances, the baby boy suffered an intrauterine fetal demise.

"This is a tragic situation where one of the most vulnerable among us died due to the actions of the one who should have cared the most, the baby's mother," Tarbox said in a press release. "It is this office's hope that pregnant woman who intend to use drugs and other harmful substances will seek the help and assistance they need rather than follow a path that leads to the death of their baby."

The Pike County Sheriff's Office, Enterprise Police Department, Coffee County Coroner's Office, Pike County Coroner's Office, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, all assisted the 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office in this investigation.