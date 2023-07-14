Jacque Hawkins was the delegate for the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise to the 101st Pilot International Convention and Leadership Conference held in Bellevue, Washington, at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue.

Dynamic and engaging speakers inspired Pilots attending to strive to “Do More, Be More and Care More.” From the opening ceremony, the business sessions and informative workshops to the President’s tea party and installation of International Officers for 2023-2024, it was very informative and enjoyable for the 484 attendees who included Pilots, Co-Pilots, Anchors and Navigators.

The project at the convention this year was for Bellevue Life Spring where Pilot members filled more than 2,000 bags of hygiene kits to be distributed to 27 schools for students and families in need in the Bellevue area. Entertainment included dueling pianos by “Felix and Fingers”, a bingo and movie night and a Walking on Sunshine Pilot International Founder’s Fund walk.

An eight-day cruise on the Discovery Princess Cruise Lines to Alaska was begun by 134 of the attendees the day after the convention ended.