 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police: Ozark man arrested on charges of incest

  • Updated
  • 0
Ozark man arrested for incest

Christopher Paul Peyer

 COURTESY PHOTO

OZARK  An Ozark man is in the Dale County Jail on charges of incest, according to Ozark Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Ward.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Christopher Paul Peyer, 37, is charged in connection with a Jan. 13 report to police of a rape involving Peyer. Ward said the OPD Criminal Investigations Unit was called in, interviewed both subjects, and collected multiple pieces of digital evidence.

The investigation led to the arrest of Peyer on Tuesday, Ward said.  

The case is still under investigation and no other details are available at this time.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dale EMS plans to shut down

South Dale EMS plans to shut down

MIDLAND CITY — The future of emergency medical services in south Dale County is uncertain as the board of directors of South Dale EMS said Thu…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

White House announces Biden will deliver State of the Union address next month

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert