Police: Ozark man arrested on charges of incest

OZARK — An Ozark man is in the Dale County Jail on charges of incest, according to Ozark Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Ward.

Christopher Paul Peyer, 37, is charged in connection with a Jan. 13 report to police of a rape involving Peyer. Ward said the OPD Criminal Investigations Unit was called in, interviewed both subjects, and collected multiple pieces of digital evidence.

The investigation led to the arrest of Peyer on Tuesday, Ward said.

The case is still under investigation and no other details are available at this time.