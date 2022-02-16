Alabama bill advances to allow concealed handguns without permit

MONTGOMERY — Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday advanced legislation that would do away with the requirement for a person to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

A divided House Public Safety Committee on Wednesday approved a bill that would do away with the current permit requirement for a person who carries a handgun under their clothes or in a purse or bag when they go in public. It would also do away with the current requirement for people without concealed carry permits to keep handguns unloaded and secured when driving.

The proposal now moves to the full Alabama House. Similar legislation is pending in the Senate.

State sheriffs and other law enforcement officials have opposed the legislation, arguing that the permits provide a crucial tool to combat crime and enhance public safety. The bill has been championed by gun-rights groups who argue that people shouldn't have to get a permit, which requires paying a fee, to carry a handgun they legally own.