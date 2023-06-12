Dale County Commissioner Adam Enfinger announced today that he is seeking the Republican nomination to serve as the chairman of the Dale County Commission.

“I believe in Dale County. My wife and I are proud to raise our children here,” Enfinger said. “I believe that our area has so much untapped potential to make things even better for the entire county, and that is why I am running to be commission chairman.”

Enfinger, who previously served on the Newton City Council before his election to the Dale County Commission, pointed to the need for the county commission and the municipal governments within the county to work together to accomplish what is best for the people of Dale County.

“It is essential that we take egos out of the equation when it comes to public service and do what is best for the people of this county. That is who we serve and that is why we are here,” Enfinger explained. “As a county that is made up of several municipalities, it is important that we work together and not against our county’s mayors and councils. We should all be working toward the same goal.”

He is married to Carla Enfinger and they have two children. They attend church services at Point of Praise in Daleville.

The Republican primary election will be held on March 5, 2024. Enfinger is the first Republican candidate to announce his candidacy. More about his campaign can be found on his website at AdamEnfinger.com