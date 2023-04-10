FORT NOVOSEL- With the flick of the ceremonial Huey helicopter cyclic control stick, signs bearing the name Fort Novosel were simultaneously unveiled at each of the entrances to the Home of Army Aviation Monday morning.

Members of the Novosel family, Wiregrass elected officials, and civic leaders gathered with active duty and military retirees at Veterans Park here as Fort Rucker became the first active-duty Army installation to be renamed as part of a 2021 National Defense Authorization Act’s Renaming Commission’s recommendation to change the names of military installations named for Confederate soldiers.

The Virginia National Guard post formerly known as Fort Pickett was renamed Fort Barfoot after Tech. Sgt. Van T. Barfoot on March 24, making the Home of Army Aviation’s name change the first at an active Army installation.

“An incredible man, a dedicated American, a committed soldier, a preeminent army aviator,” is how United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel Commanding General Maj. Gen. Michael McCurry described the late Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael J. Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and veteran of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War during his 44 years of service.

Born in Etna, Pennsylvania, the son of Croatian immigrants, Novosel enlisted in the Army-Air Corps at the age of 19, months before the bombing of Pearl Harbor, McCurry said. Novosel later joined the Air Force Reserve and was ultimately promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel. After a stint as a civilian, Novosel joined the Army as a warrant officer aviator and served his first tour in Vietnam flying medevac helicopters --Dustoff--with the 283rd Medical Detachment. His second tour in Vietnam was with the 82nd Medical Detachment. During that war, Novosel flew 2,543 missions and extracted 5,589 wounded personnel, among them his own son Michael J. Novosel Jr. The following week, Michael Jr. returned the favor by extracting his father after he was shot down, McCurry said.

When he retired in 1985, Novosel was the last WWII veteran on active flying status. He had accumulated 12,400 military flying hours, including 2,038 in combat.

“As a son of immigrants who rose to be a legend in Army aviation, his story is the American Dream,” McCurry said about Novosel. “He is very definition of an American serving his nation and from today forward, his name will be synonymous with Army aviation.

“It is not lost on me that I will be the last senior commander of Fort Rucker,” McCurry said. “However, this post is more than a name. It’s a community where Americans from all over the country come to become aviation soldiers, warrant officers, and aviators, and all are accepted by the welcoming people of the Wiregrass.

“The bonds between the Army and the surrounding community are strong and the relationship we have strengthens every day. It’s a partnership of love between the people of the Wiregrass and those on this post. It’s a common love for country, the love you show our soldiers, and the love that grows in our hearts for you.

“Fort Novosel is where future soldiers will come to turn their dreams of becoming aviators and leaders into reality and it is fitting that we are re-designating the post after a true hero with impeccable character,” McCurry said. “The relationship between this post and this community will continue to grow and from this day forward, CW4 Novosel’s name will be the first thing our soldiers and aspiring aviators see when they drive on to this post and his name will be the last thing they see when they are handed their graduation certificate and leave to serve our nation and uphold the sacred trust with the soldier on the ground.”

The ceremony included a ceremonial flyover of a UH-1 Medevac helicopter in Novosel's honor was provided by the Ozark-based Friends of Army Aviation. a nonprofit public education organization dedicated to presenting the Army Aviation story through displays of legacy Army aircraft.

At the ceremony, the Novosel family presented their father’s medal of honor to McCurry who in turn presented the medal to the U.S. Army Aviation Museum to display. “My father would be humbled and honored. My father was a patriot. The medal really belongs to the post,” said John Novosel, who, along with his sisters Jeanee Vineyard and Patty Clevinger, presented the medal to McCurry. “It was an easy decision,” said Clevinger.

Vineyard agreed. “My father loved the military,” she said. “He always told us that when he passed away, he just wanted said of him, ‘I was a good soldier’.”

Other military installation to be renamed include Fort Benning, Georgia, to be renamed Fort Moore after Lt. Gen. Hal and Julia Moore; Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to be renamed Fort Liberty after the value of liberty; Fort Gordon, Georgia, to be renamed Fort Eisenhower after General of the Army Dwight Eisenhower; Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, to be renamed Fort Walker after Dr. Mary Walker; Fort Hood, Texas, to be renamed Fort Cavazos after Gen. Richard Cavazos; Fort Lee, Virginia, to be renamed Fort Gregg-Adams after Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams; and Fort Polk, Louisiana, to be renamed Fort Johnson after Sgt. William Henry Johnson.