OZARK — Two power stretchers will remain in the custody of the Dale County Coroner as the court hearing to determine their ownership set for Monday was continued until Aug. 7.

Thirty-third Judicial Circuit Judge Kimberly Crawford ordered the continuance after being verbally notified Monday morning right before the matter was set to be heard in Dale County Court in Ozark that Dothan attorney John White, representing the town of Midland City in the dispute, “suffered an unforeseen medical emergency.”

“All prior orders of the court remain in full force and effect as previously ordered,” Crawford said in her order rescheduling the hearing for next month.

The dispute surrounds the legal ownership of two power stretchers used for medical transport purchased in 2021. The Dale County towns of Napier Field and Pinckard each purchased a power stretcher and accompanying equipment at a cost of $15,545.51 and $15,143.30, respectively, on Jan. 30, 2021, according to court filings.

The two power stretchers were then loaned to South Dale EMS for the purpose of serving county residents. South Dale EMS ceased operations on Jan. 14 of this year at 7 p.m. and, despite the shutdown, did not return the stretchers to the purchasing cities but instead left them in ambulances that they sold to Midland City “on or about” Feb. 7.

Despite letters dated March 6 from Pinckard Mayor Bobby Borland and dated March 14 from Napier Field Mayor Thomas Skeen requesting return of the stretchers, the town of Midland City and William “Bill” Pruett with the now-defunct South Dale EMS have failed to make arrangements with either town to return of the equipment, according to the court documents.

Crawford issued a seizure order after a May 1 lawsuit was filed against Midland City, which was in physical possession of the stretchers originally purchased by Pinckard and Napier Field. In the lawsuit, Ozark attorney Ray Kennington noted items purchased with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security funds cannot be sold to other entities.

According to the lawsuit, both Napier Field and Pinckard continue to suffer damages without the use of the stretchers, and Napier Field and Pinckard are asking the court to provide relief through an order allowing them to reclaim and seize their property, damages for the detention of the property, and costs and attorney’s fees.

If the property cannot be returned, the mayors of Napier Field and Pinckard are asking for a final judgment from the court in the amount of $30,688.81 plus cost and attorney’s fees.

Crawford had issued a seizure order May 12 authorizing the Dale County Sheriff to take possession of the stretchers. “It is my understanding that my order was not followed,” Crawford said in a May 23 order after confirmation from Kennington and White that the stretchers were being used by the city of Ozark EMS. “That is not what I ordered.”

Crawford did note in her ruling that the Ozark EMS was using the stretchers to provide emergency medical services to each of the three towns involved in the dispute.

Crawford had given the town representatives 48 hours to decide on a temporary location for the power stretchers and offered conference rooms in the courthouse to the attorneys to meet immediately with their respective clients in order to come to an agreement. When they could not agree, she ordered that the stretchers remanded to the custody of the coroner --which they still are, Dale County Coroner John Cawley confirmed Monday afternoon.