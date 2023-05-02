A Wicksburg man who worked as a private investigator was arrested Monday after a Houston County grand jury indicted him on theft charges.

William Lewis Robison Jr., 55, of Wicksburg, is charged four counts of first-degree theft of property by deception. His bond was set at $150,000.

In November 2021, Dothan Police received a complaint from an individual who claimed a private investigator, later identified as Robison, had taken advantage of them. As the investigation continued, multiple victims came forward with the same allegations.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the facts and circumstances about each victim was presented to a Houston County grand jury, which decided there was enough evidence to continue with the case and issued four indictments for first-degree theft of property by deception.

While the jury was convening, another victim came forward and a warrant for first-degree theft of property by deception was obtained.

According to Dothan Police, on Monday, May 1, law enforcement officials executed search warrants at Robison's home in Wicksburg and at his business located on West Main Street in Dothan. During the execution of the search warrants, Robison was taken into custody.

The investigation is still ongoing.