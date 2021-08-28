Progress made toward medical cannabis in Alabama

A committee formed to set up infrastructure for Alabama’s medical cannabis gained ground in a meeting in Montgomery last week.

Dothan physician Steve Stokes MD, chairman of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, said several committee chairmen reported progress made in their specific areas.

The search committee vetting applicants for the executive director position drew 10 applicants after posting the search on the state personnel website, said committee chairman Dwight Gamble of Headland. The committee will screen the applicants and interview the top three before reporting its top candidate to the full commission in a September meeting.

Dr. Bill Saliski of Montgomery reported that progress was under way for the Alabama Medical Society to design an offer a four-hour training course for physicians to be certified to prescribe medical cannabis. The goal is for medical cannabis to be available to patients by fall 2022.