OZARK--The Aware Fair Near the Square set for Saturday at the Ozark Civic Center will be "A day of food, fun, and facts,” according to Laura Bruce, mental health coordinator for the Ozark City Schools.

Saturday’s event is the third such event highlighting the multitude of resources available in the Wiregrass she has organized. “We never know when we will need something until we need that something,” said Bruce. “This is an opportunity for people in the Wiregrass to become more aware of the resources available here when it comes to mental health.”

The first and second Aware Fair on the Square were held at the outdoor amphitheater on the courthouse square in Ozark in recognition of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day in May, hence the name, Bruce said.

The volatile spring weather was a large factor in the decision to move the event that draws hundreds from throughout the area to the Ozark Civic Center, located at 320 East College St. near the courthouse square, Bruce said. “Hence, the new name.”

Aware Fair Near the Square will feature free kiddie rides and games as well as a variety of Wiregrass agencies and organization with resources to assist. “Often people are not aware of all we have in the area,” Bruce said. “Once I started hearing the needs of some of our students and their families and started pointing them to agencies that I had assumed they knew about, I said to myself, ‘We need to have an Aware Fair on the Square.’ That is how the fair came to be three years ago.”

Bruce coordinates with resources from across the Wiregrass to be showcased and provide information. “The goal is to spread mental health awareness and educate families about the help that is available right here,” she said. “I appreciate the support of Ozark City Schools’ Superintendent Reeivice Girtman for supporting my vision of hosting this fair, the City of Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship and the 33rd Circuit District Attorney Kirke Adams for their support in making this day possible.

“Not only does the fair provide information about services available, it also provides free entertainment and free rides for kids of all ages thanks to the Wiregrass Foundation,” Bruce said, adding that she strives to secure grant funds to help make the fair family-friendly. “It means a lot to me for families to have a good time while having the opportunity to get great information,” she said.

The Aware Fair Near the Square is Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Ozark Civic Center. Agencies and vendors will be inside the Civic Center and outside food trucks and free rides for all.

This year the Aware Fair Near the Square will feature Spark Theatre Company, Gray McKay, and Latin Motion and Heaven’s Island, a steel drum band, Bruce said “I think it is important for the community to know what’s at their disposal if ever in need and Saturday you can have a great time doing so.”