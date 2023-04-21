ENTERPRISE– Approximately 50 flags will be retired Saturday as part of a flag retirement ceremony at John Wiley Brock VFW Post 6683 on County Road 537 in Enterprise.

“The flag is the symbol of our country and when it’s worn and tattered, it deserves to be disposed of properly,” VFW Post 6683 Commander Robert Schmidbauer said. “We take pride in properly disposing of the symbol of our great country. It’s something I believe we should all do.”

The ceremony, which is expected to begin at 5:30 p.m., will include flags city residents previously dropped off at the Enterprise Fire Department.

Schmidbauer encouraged everyone to attend Saturday’s ceremony. “If you haven’t seen it, you’ve got young kids that are in JROTC, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, or if you’re a patriotic family, we encourage you to come out,” he said. “You can either observe or we can make you part of the retirement ceremony itself.”

The Enterprise Fire Department began serving as a collection site last month for anyone who wishes to drop off a flag for retirement.

John Wiley VFW Post 6683 is located at 2615 County Road 537 in Enterprise.