FORT NOVOSEL-Freedom Fest 2023 at Fort Novosel is set for June 30 and the lineup for the event has been announced.

The public is invited from 4 until 9 p.m. at the Festival Fields on post.

“Fort Novosel is excited to celebrate our nation’s independence in a big way for 2023,” said Chris Mendez, MWR Marketing Director. “This year, we are pleased to announce that our headlining act for Freedom Fest will be Tag Team, an American hip hop/pop rap duo best known for their smash hit "Whoomp! (There It Is)!

“The rest of the lineup is amazing as well featuring our opening act Sleepy Head, followed by The Rock Mob playing the best of the 70’s, 80’s and all the big rock hits. Rounding out the entertainment will be a local favorite that needs no introduction; Hunter Clark will hit the stage with his smooth southern rock sound.”

Tag Team will close the night, leading into the most amazing fireworks display in the Wiregrass, said Mendez.

There will be family fun activities for kids such as bounce houses, and obstacle courses, free ice cream, military static displays, and tons of craft vendors. Food vendors and food trucks will be on site to provide various festival and traditional food items as well as refreshment options that are sure to please. Live entertainment will continue throughout the day and the celebration will conclude with one of the best fireworks displays in the Wiregrass, beginning promptly at 9 p.m.

Freedom Fest 2023 will be open to the public/authorized patrons, Mendez said. Patrons who would like to attend the event will need a visitors pass before June 30 for access. Please visit the Gate Pass Info Link: https://home.army.mil/novosel/index.php/visit for information on gate access, hours of operations, procedures, and frequently asked questions.

For more information, updates, sponsorship, or vendor inquiries please visit the MWR website novosel.army.mil.com, Fort Novosel MWR Facebook page or Mendez at (334) 255-2292.