OZARK- The Kiwanis Club of Ozark will host the annual fundraising Pancake and Bacon Supper on Feb. 28 from 5 until 6:45 p.m. at Perry Recreation Center, located at 223 Community Drive in Ozark.

Tickets are $8 purchased in advance or $9 at the door. Children under six eat free.

The Kiwanis Club of Ozark celebrates its 99th year this year. The club provides support to local area agencies, schools, and projects supporting children and families. The club’s motto is “Children Priority One.”

A portion of the proceeds from the event benefits Alabama Children’s Hospital. Past recipients of Kiwanis Club of Ozark grants include Mary Hill Family Service Center, Vivian B. Adams School, the Boys and Girls Club of Ozark-Dale County, Wiregrass United Way, Relay for Life, the Dale County Pregnancy Center, and Ozark-Dale County Library.

The Kiwanis Club of Ozark also recently provided a meal for students participating in the Ozark City and Dale County School's production of "Footloose." Other ongoing projects include the annual Ozark/Kiwanis Club Christmas Parade, Key Clubs at Carroll High School and Dale County High School, and a brown bag program that feeds seniors every month out of Perry Recreation Center.

The Kiwanis Club of Ozark meets for lunch at noon on Tuesdays at Hoppergrass in Ozark. To purchase tickets to the Feb.28 Pancake and Bacon Supper, see any Kiwanis member, call (334) 237-3564, or message the Kiwanis Club of Ozark on Facebook at http://facebook.com/kiwanisclubozark