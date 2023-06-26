OZARK-The Ozark Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in connection with a traffic fatality that occurred at about 3:12 p.m. Sunday.

Ozark Department of Public Safety Director Chief Charles Ward said that Camron D’angelo Jones, 18, one of those injured in the Sunday accident, died Monday at about 2:05 p.m.

OPD, the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Ozark EMS and the Ozark Fire Department responded to the two vehicle automobile collision at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Adams Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the driver and back seat passenger of the Nissan Altima received injuries that required immediate medical attention. The driver was transported to Flowers Hospital with non-life threatening injuries by EMS while the passenger was airlifted to Flowers Hospital with life threatening injuries, Ward said. Jones was the rear passenger of the Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Chevy Equinox was transported to Dale Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Nissan Altima was traveling inbound on South Union Avenue and struck the driver of the Chevy Equinox who was traveling outbound on South Union Avenue, turning left at the intersection onto Adams Street.

After the crash the driver of the Nissan Altima subsequently struck a power pole, Ward said.

An investigation is currently on going by the OPD Traffic Homicide Unit therefore limited information is available at this time, Ward said. Ozark Police are being assisted by the State of Alabama Bureau of Investigations Traffic Homicide Unit as well.

Ward asks any person with information regarding the traffic fatality is asked to contact the Ozark Police Department at (334) 774-2644.