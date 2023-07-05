LEVEL PLAINS- Jacquelyn McKinstry volunteers countless hours handcrafting quilts for the Quilts of Valor Foundation and telling the story of the foundation that has awarded some 400,000 quilts since its inception two decades ago.

The goal, she said, is “to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comfort and healing.”

McKinstry, Alabama State Coordinator for the Quilts of Valor Foundation, was in this Dale County City to present a Quilt of Valor to Level Plains Police Cpl. Chase Dickerson, who served as an Army police officer from 2012 to 2021.

“Our mission is to cover all veterans and service members who have been touched by war with healing and comforting quilts. Your quilt has been prayed over,” McKinstry told Dickerson. “Don’t hang it on a wall. Use it.”

McKinstry an Army wife and mother of an Army aviator was first introduced to the QOVF while her Army aviator husband was stationed at Fort Novosel for the third time in 2012. “The Outdoor Recreation folks on post were having the annual Wounded Warrior Hunt with participants coming from all over the southeast. “Our guild helped make Quilts of Valor quilts for this event. Then came the Boll Weevil 100, sponsored by the Enterprise Lions Club as a fundraiser to benefit wounded veterans, and Quilts of Valor were awarded there,” she said.

After those two events, McKinstry said she was hooked, and when her friend retired, she asked McKinstry to serve as District Coordinator for the Fort Novosel/Wiregrass Area. Her husband and son, both AH 64-D Apache Longbow pilots and instructors, are combat veterans. “So this cause is near and dear to my heart,” she said.

The Quilts of Valor project began with, literally, a dream, McKinstry said. QOVF founder Catherine Roberts, whose own son was deployed in Iraq, had a dream of a combat-tested veteran emotionally spent and in despair.

“Then she saw him wrapped in a quilt and he went from despair to hope and well-being,” McKinstry said. “At that point, she realized that quilts could equal healing and it became her mission to wrap those touched by war in quilts of comfort.

“We cannot judge what being ‘touched by war’ means to a veteran. It will be different for each one, no matter where or when they served.”

The first QOV was awarded in November 2003 at Walter Reed Medical Center to a soldier from Minnesota who lost his leg in Iraq. With more than 400,000 quilts awarded in 20 years, the goal is to have awarded 500,000 by the end of this year.

McKinstry said that the quilts are quality-made and quilted, not tied, by volunteers. “That means hand or machine layers quilting,” she explained. “Each of the layers of the quilt have meaning. The top represents the many communities the many individuals come from.

“The batting—the center—the warmth represents our hope that the quilt will bring you peace and healing,” McKinstry said. “The backing represents the strength that supports all the other layers, representing the community, family that prayed for you when you were deployed and the quilting stitch that holds the layers together represents the love and gratitude of a grateful nation.”

The local QOVF chapter holds their “quiltings” at the Level Plains Community Center. That is where Level Plains Police Chief Johnny Summers said he met McKinstry. He said he was unfamiliar with the QOVF but that his interest was sparked because his department has five certified police officers and one reserve officer who are military veterans.

“I wanted to see our veterans awarded Quilts of Valor for their service and that’s where our relationship began.”

“This area has many active and retired veterans,” McKinstry said. “Quilts of Valor are our means of saying unequivocally, ‘Thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.’”