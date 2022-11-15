Rawls Ball returns ‘home’ with new name

ENTERPRISE-Known for 19 years as the Rawls Ball, the annual fundraiser for the SOS Animal Shelter is returning to the historic Rawls Hotel on Main Street Jan. 28, 2023, with a new name.

After a two-year COVID-related move to the Enterprise Country Club, the no-kill shelter’s largest fundraiser will return to its original home.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 20th anniversary masquerade ball-- co-chaired this year by Lee Ann Capps, director of communications and corporate recruiter for Navigator Development Group, and Bill Brooks, who has served as SOS Animal Shelter Board President for 20 years.

The theme of this year’s fundraiser is Black and White Masquerade Ball, said Capps. “We’re asking that all attending focus on black or white attire, with the exception of their masquerade mask, which can be all the glitz and color that you want.

“We are also introducing our new name,” Capps said. “The committee felt that the ball’s name should reflect the purpose for the fundraising, so we decided on the name Paws Ball.”

The inaugural Rawls Ball, in this century, was a celebration of the hotel turning 100 years-old in 2003, said Capps. Navigator Development Group is based in the Rawls Hotel and Capps was tasked as organizer of the centennial event.

“Its purpose was to celebrate the hotels’ role as a vital part of our community's past and future,” said Capps. “Because we planned the centennial ball as a ‘one-and-done’ event, we decided to donate any proceeds to a charity.” When the decision was made to continue the ball, organizers decided to continue donating any proceeds to area charities.

The SOS Animal Shelter was the designated beneficiary in 2005. “We were aware that there were a lot of displaced animals transported to the area for care following Hurricane Katrina’s devastation in New Orleans,” Capps said. “So we contacted SOS, which we knew was a no kill shelter here that doesn’t receive any outside funding.”

Capps said Brooks and his team of volunteers expressed gratitude for their selection as beneficiaries and got to work promoting the Rawls Ball ticket sales. “With their support, we had the largest attendance at the Rawls Ball that year,” she said. “SOS, which was founded in 1981, provides such a great service to the area so the committee voted to make them our permanent charity.”

The ball has a different theme year and an all-volunteer steering committee with the common goal of raising the most money for the shelter possible so each person donates their time and talents, Capps said. “We have a lot of creative people on that committee.”

“Creative brain-iacs,” is what Brooks called his fellow Rawls Ball committee members. “All except for me,” he said. “I just move things when they want them moved.”

“With COVID constraints, we moved to a venue that allowed for outside space and was large enough for social distancing, but with this year being the ball’s 20th anniversary, we decided it was appropriate to get back to where it all began,” Capps said.

Built in 1903, the two-story brick building with the entrance facing the rail road tracks, the Rawls Hotel was constructed by Virginia native Japheth Rawls, who was in the turpentine business and who had moved to Enterprise in search of new pine forests.

“The hotel was first named the McGee Hotel after the general manger James Henry McGee. He and his family lived in the hotel,” Capps said. “It eventually became the Hotel Rawls.”

In 1928 a third floor was added but with the decline of the passenger trains the hotel’s condition deteriorated and by 1978 was headed for demolition when Hayden Pursely bought it and spent some three years restoring the 64,000 square-foot building. “He wanted to have it listed in the National Historic Register, which it was on Sept. 7, 1980.”

Keith Gay, owner of Development Group Inc., has owned the Rawls Building since 1999.

“So, the Rawls/Paws Ball is now back home," said Capps. “And, yes, we do have ghosts,” she said, addressing the reports around town of mysterious sounds, smells, and sightings in various parts of the three-story century old building. “But they seem to be friendly.”